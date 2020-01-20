Arbidex Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,545.00 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Arbidex token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbidex has a total market cap of $116,545.00 and $18,575.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,353,495 tokens. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com. The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo.

Arbidex Token Trading

Arbidex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

