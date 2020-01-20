Arcblock (ABT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Cobinhood, Bibox and BitMart. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million and $8.06 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.03121998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00127465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Bithumb, DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart, Gate.io, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

