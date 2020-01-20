Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $55,046.00 and $47.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,889,582 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

