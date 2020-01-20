Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of AR stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$1.74. 475,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,641. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.36 and a 12-month high of C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $301.53 million and a P/E ratio of -92.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.