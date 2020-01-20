Arion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Arion has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Arion has a market cap of $23,540.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,818,318 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

