Arqma Price Hits $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $22,780.00 and $135.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,655.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.01929034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.03967795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00747897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00102004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00612115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,286,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,242,185 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.