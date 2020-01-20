Artfinity (AT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.04 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Artfinity has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (AT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,616,574 tokens. The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

