Artis Turba (ARTIS) Achieves Market Cap of $152,238.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $152,238.00 and $4,411.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

