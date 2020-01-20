Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 541

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL opened at GBX 409.80 ($5.39) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 373.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.80. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.