Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 459.64 ($6.05).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential stock opened at GBX 409.80 ($5.39) on Monday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 373.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 366.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.