Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $64.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ashford an industry rank of 32 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Ashford has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.34 million.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

