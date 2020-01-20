ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,000 by Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC raised ASOS to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,057.63 ($40.22) on Monday. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 104.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,204.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,829.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

