Atheios Hits Market Capitalization of $7,596.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Atheios has a total market cap of $7,596.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

