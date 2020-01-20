ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $80.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and OKEx. During the last week, ATLANT has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, OKEx, Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.