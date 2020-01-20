Atonomi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a market cap of $92,643.00 and $41.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Atonomi Profile

ATMI is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

