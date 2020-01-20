Audentes Therapeutics’ (BOLD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOLD. BMO Capital Markets cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised Audentes Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Audentes Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $59.97 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

