AudioCoin Trading 77.3% Higher This Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. AudioCoin has a market cap of $425,293.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052541 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073265 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.09 or 1.00764546 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041405 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001354 BTC.

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

