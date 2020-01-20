Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 609 ($8.01) to GBX 604 ($7.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 569.07 ($7.49).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 582 ($7.66) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of GBX 442.90 ($5.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 577.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 544.61. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.