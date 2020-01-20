AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of ATDRY stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 322,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.68. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.