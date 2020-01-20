Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JEN. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

ETR:JEN traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €23.84 ($27.72). The stock had a trading volume of 243,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.84 and a 200 day moving average of €24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.53. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12-month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

