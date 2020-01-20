BaaSid (BAAS) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $66,017.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One BaaSid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,942,525,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

