Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.31 ($77.10).

BAS opened at €64.52 ($75.02) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a fifty-two week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is €67.26 and its 200 day moving average is €64.51.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

