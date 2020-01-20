BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $579,898.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000226 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

