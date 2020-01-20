Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,379.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $991,976.00 and $43,379.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $50.98 and $20.33. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,203,879 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.