Bela Price Hits $0.0029 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Bela has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Bela has a market cap of $127,510.00 and $2.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00034872 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,234,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,715,411 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

