Berenberg Bank Boosts XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target to GBX 4,170

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of XP Power in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 3,640 ($47.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,048.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,553.54. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,240 ($42.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

