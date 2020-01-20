Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WIZZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,231.25 ($55.66).

WIZZ opened at GBX 4,254 ($55.96) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,974.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,721.61. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 125,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,945 ($51.89), for a total value of £4,931,250 ($6,486,779.79).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

