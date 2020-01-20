BetterBetting Achieves Market Capitalization of $82,835.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $82,835.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

