Bezop Hits Market Cap of $197,524.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Bezop has a total market cap of $197,524.00 and $1,970.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Livecoin and TOPBTC. During the last week, Bezop has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX, Exrates, CoinBene, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

