Bitblocks Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $666,611.00 and $5,322.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052558 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073246 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,766.74 or 1.00928253 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00042811 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 216,928,286 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

