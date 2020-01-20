BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and $52,022.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.