Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $41,847.00 and $42.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,154,908 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

