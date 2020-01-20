BitCoen Market Cap Hits $49,062.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $49,062.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

