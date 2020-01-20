Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Tops $5.99 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.99 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $328.26 or 0.03808906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitfinex, BitForex and UEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,613.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00622944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,233,075 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BitMarket, CPDAX, Altcoin Trader, Zaif, Trade Satoshi, xBTCe, Bitstamp, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Korbit, OKCoin International, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Bitbns, Iquant, Tidex, BigONE, C2CX, CoinTiger, EXX, HBUS, Koinex, Instant Bitex, BtcTrade.im, Mercado Bitcoin, CoinFalcon, Zebpay, Coinbe, CoinEx, BTC Markets, Bibox, Negocie Coins, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bitsane, Bittylicious, OTCBTC, Koinim, Allcoin, BitForex, Independent Reserve, Bitso, Coinroom, B2BX, WazirX, SouthXchange, Indodax, Coinsquare, bitFlyer, Bitbank, QBTC, Coinhub, Vebitcoin, Huobi, cfinex, IDCM, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, Koineks, Binance, Crex24, GOPAX, Kraken, DSX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, TOPBTC, ACX, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BTCC, ZB.COM, Bit2C, ChaoEX, Graviex, BitBay, Bitinka, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, WEX, Cryptohub, COSS, Coinrail, Liqui, Fatbtc, Exmo, Mercatox, ABCC, Poloniex, Bisq, CoinBene, Buda, QuadrigaCX, Coinnest, BX Thailand, Coinone, Bithumb, MBAex, RightBTC, FCoin, Sistemkoin, Ovis, OKEx, Bleutrade, Coinfloor, Livecoin, YoBit, DragonEX, Coinbase Pro, Kuna, Upbit, Kucoin, Trade By Trade and UEX. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.