Bitcoin Fast (BTCF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,174.00

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Fast has a total market cap of $82,102.00 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052707 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037719 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Profile

BTCF is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,234,849 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam.

Bitcoin Fast Coin Trading

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

