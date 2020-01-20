Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) Price Reaches $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $175,363.00 and $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

BTCS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

