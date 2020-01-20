Bitcoin SV Price Tops $307.91 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, Coinsquare and Poloniex. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.61 billion and $3.31 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Indodax, MBAex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, Bithumb, Kraken, FCoin, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, CoinZest, CoinEx, Coinbit, Upbit, WazirX, IDAX, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Bitrue, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bibox, DragonEX, Koinex, Coinsquare, CoinBene, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, Bittrex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitkub, Gate.io, Korbit, Huobi, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.