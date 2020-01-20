BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $544,300.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $544,300.00 and $4,173.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131532 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126170 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,150,397,715 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exmo and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

