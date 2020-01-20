Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $132,316.00 and $5.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000863 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,275,571 coins and its circulating supply is 8,275,567 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

