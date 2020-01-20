Blacer Coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004577 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00039801 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 292.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

