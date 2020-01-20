Blakecoin (BLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $12,488.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,601.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.01903385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.03882525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00662472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00735623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00098994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00594768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,593 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

