BLAST Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $266,409.00 and $8.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLAST has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

999 (999) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039612 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006069 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000453 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 440,469,457 coins and its circulating supply is 440,469,957 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.