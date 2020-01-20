Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $176.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and IDEX. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.03472023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00201987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,609,585 tokens. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

