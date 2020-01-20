Blockport (BPT) Tops One Day Volume of $20,601.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Blockport has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockport Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

