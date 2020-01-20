Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BMY opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Bloomsbury Publishing alerts:

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.