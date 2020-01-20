Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.87 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $296,072.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.05543860 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00034249 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128153 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,889,970 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.