BOMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,671.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. BOMB has a market cap of $668,579.00 and approximately $41,671.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00008091 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00052707 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073390 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,762.82 or 1.00992477 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037719 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,682 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

