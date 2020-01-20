Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 120.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 32.15 ($0.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 26.75 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.09.

In other Bonhill Group news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

