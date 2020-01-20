botXcoin (BOTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $497,608.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $56.53 million and $497,608.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,137 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

