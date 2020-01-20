Bounty0x Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,572.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 359.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 340.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,572.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

